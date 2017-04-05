About this product
Nepenthe Legend OG Badder is an indica concentrate that is perfect for bedtime. With its sleepy and calming effects, this badder offers exactly what you would need from an indica. Aromas you would expect are floral and earthy.
About this strain
Legend OG
Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.
Legend OG effects
Reported by real people like you
78 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.