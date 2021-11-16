About this product
Malibu OG is a hybrid flower high in the terpene Limonene and Caryophyllene. This strain is usually lower in THC and offers an energetic high. Although this strain is a hybrid, it would be more sativa leaning from the terpene profile and effects. This strain was locally grown at our farm in Santa Barbara County. Enjoy!
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
24% | high
0% | very low
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.