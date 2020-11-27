About this product
Nepenthe Papaya Cake Live Resin 1g is a hybrid concentrate with sweet aromas. Papaya Cake is high in the terpene Limonene and produces relaxing effects
About this strain
Papaya Cake
Papaya Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Papaya Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Papaya Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.