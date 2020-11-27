Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Nepenthe Papaya Cake Live Resin 1g

by Nepenthe Extracts
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Nepenthe Papaya Cake Live Resin 1g is a hybrid concentrate with sweet aromas. Papaya Cake is high in the terpene Limonene and produces relaxing effects

About this strain

Picture of Papaya Cake
Papaya Cake

Papaya Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Papaya Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Papaya Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts
Shop products
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.