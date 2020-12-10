About this product
Nepenthe Slurricane Shatter is a hybrid cross between Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This concentrate produces calming effects with sweet aromas.
About this strain
Slurricane
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
223 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.