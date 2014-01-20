About this product
Nepenthe Strawberry Margarita Live Resin is a hybrid concentrate. This live resin presents fruity and citrusy aromas that will take you right to paradise.
About this strain
Strawberry
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
Strawberry effects
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.