Breath Spray 400 mg
Cold Pressed Whole Flower CBD & Terpenes
Whole Flower Hemp CBD <.3% THC Delta Nine
California - 2 -day shipping out-of-state (Free)
Enjoy the happy without the high. Elevate your mood with Whole Flower CBD from California in Breath Spray by neucana. Water soluble 100% pure cold pressed terpenes offers 60 servings in systemic delivery. This new device delivers an alternative to digestible and exhaulables anywhere!
-NO Additives
-NO Preservatives
Directions: 2 întra oral sprays on the inside of each cheek 2 x per day
Total Servings 60
Total Sprays: 240
