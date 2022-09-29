About this product
Immune Support Breath Spray, intra oral prophylaxis delivers immune support for optimal airborne protection. This new natural therapeutic is fast-acting and made from a blend of mycelium mushrooms. neucana Immune Support Breath Spray is an over-the-counter dietary supplement offering 90% highest absorption PDR>(as listed Physician Desk Reference).
Ingredients: Lion's Mane, Argaokon, Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps
Servings: 60
Intra Oral Sprays: 240 per Can
Directions: Shake Well
Daily Use: 2 Intra Oral Sprays in each cheek or Use as Needed
Powered by neucana
Water-soluble formulas are cold pressed and 100% pure.
Cold water extraction delivershigher bioavailability by capturing these compounds.
Daily Supplement ~ Natural Therapeutic Intra Oral Immunity Boosting Breath Spray
Ingredients: Lion's Mane, Argaokon, Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps
Servings: 60
Intra Oral Sprays: 240 per Can
Directions: Shake Well
Daily Use: 2 Intra Oral Sprays in each cheek or Use as Needed
Powered by neucana
Water-soluble formulas are cold pressed and 100% pure.
Cold water extraction delivershigher bioavailability by capturing these compounds.
Daily Supplement ~ Natural Therapeutic Intra Oral Immunity Boosting Breath Spray
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
neucana
Welcome to neucana, we strive to standardize cannabis for medicine to benefit the patient. Our Whole Flower CBD is sourced from California farms utilizing the benefits of regenerative farming The hand crafted Whole Flower is 100% cold water extracted to preserve bioactive terpenes and cannabinoids (not nano-technology). Refresh with CBD Breath Spray, new technology intra oral systemic delivers 90% highest absorption on-the-go! Or share a cup of our popular CBD Loose Leaf Tea blends in the comfort of your home!
Eco-friendly packaging
made from California hemp
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.
Eco-friendly packaging
made from California hemp
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.