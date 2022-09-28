About this product
Immune Support Breath Spray, an intra oral prophylaxis for optimal airborne defense. A new water soluble mycelium mushroom blend in an over-the-counter natural therapeutic. Buy two of any spray and save $(10.00). Shipping included
Escape anxiety without the smell or smoke on-the-go with Whole Flower Hemp CBD in Breath Spray. Cold water extract delivers Bioactive Terpenes & Whole Flower CBD.
Immune Boost Breath Spray
Intra Oral Prophylaxis
Directions: Spray 2 intra oral sprays into each cheek.
Daily Use: 2 times per day or as needed
Ingredients: Agarikon, Lion's Mane, Chaga, Rieshi,
Other Ingredients: Water, Hibiscus Flavor (Cetified Organic Flavoring)
Net weight (14.4ml)
Breath Spray 400mg
Whole Flower CBD
Servings: 60
Total CBD: 400 mg
Total THC (<.3%) delta nine
Total Spray's: 240
Directions: Spray 2 intra oral sprays into each cheek.
Daily Use: 2 times per day
Net weight (14.4ml)
Escape anxiety without the smell or smoke on-the-go with Whole Flower Hemp CBD in Breath Spray. Cold water extract delivers Bioactive Terpenes & Whole Flower CBD.
About this brand
neucana
Welcome to neucana, a collective of caregivers & farmers collaborating on product development to benefit the patient. Our Whole Flower CBD is sourced in California from family farms utilizing the benefits of regenerative farming. The hand crafted Whole Flower is 100% cold pressed and water soluble delivering bioactive terpenes and cannabinoids (not nano-technology). Refresh with CBD Breath Spray, an intra oral systemic consumption method offering 90% highest absorption on-the-go! Or share a cup of our popular CBD Loose Leaf Tea blends in the comfort of your home!
Eco-friendly packaging
made from California hemp
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.
