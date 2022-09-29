About this product
Chamomile & Lavender
Our most popular herbal tea. The perfect pairing chamomile and lavender with Whole Flower CBD Sour Space Candy. The dominant terpene Myrcene is popular for the sedative effects.
16 Oz. Glass Bottle with 62* Boost Humid
Directions:
2 TSP 16 OZ. 180* 3 min.
Strain: Sour Space Candy
The dominant terpene Myrcene (< 1.5%)
Whole Flower CBD Hemp Total THC (<.3%)
Whole Flower CBD Loose Leaf Tea
Amount Per Serving 2 TSP
Servings 22
Total Cannabinoids 488 mg
CBD Per Servings 22 mg
About this brand
neucana
Welcome to neucana, we strive to standardize cannabis for medicine to benefit the patient. Our Whole Flower CBD is sourced from California farms utilizing the benefits of regenerative farming The hand crafted Whole Flower is 100% cold water extracted to preserve bioactive terpenes and cannabinoids (not nano-technology). Refresh with CBD Breath Spray, new technology intra oral systemic delivers 90% highest absorption on-the-go! Or share a cup of our popular CBD Loose Leaf Tea blends in the comfort of your home!
Eco-friendly packaging
made from California hemp
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.
