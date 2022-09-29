About this product
Our Menstrual Créam is an effective topical made from organic ingredients specifically designed to relieve menstrual discomfort. The monthly solution to inflammation control. Recommended by OBGYN's for woman of all ages suffering menstrual cramping. The mixture of our water soluble Cold Pressed Whole Flower CBD and cosmetic base cream made from organic ingredients.
NO Additives
NO Preservatives
NO Scent
Menstrual Relief CBD Créam
CBD: 400mg- Whole Flower Hemp THC (<.3%)
4oz Container
Daily Application: Every two hours above the pubic bone.
Water-soluble whole flower CBD is cold pressed and 100% pure.
Our cold water extraction delivers higher bioavailability by capturing Whole Flower CBD & Bioactive Terpenes. There are a plethora of CBD receptors in the public area to support inflammation control.
About this brand
neucana
Welcome to neucana, we strive to standardize cannabis for medicine to benefit the patient. Our Whole Flower CBD is sourced from California farms utilizing the benefits of regenerative farming The hand crafted Whole Flower is 100% cold water extracted to preserve bioactive terpenes and cannabinoids (not nano-technology). Refresh with CBD Breath Spray, new technology intra oral systemic delivers 90% highest absorption on-the-go! Or share a cup of our popular CBD Loose Leaf Tea blends in the comfort of your home!
Eco-friendly packaging
made from California hemp
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.
