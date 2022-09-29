Our Menstrual Créam is an effective topical made from organic ingredients specifically designed to relieve menstrual discomfort. The monthly solution to inflammation control. Recommended by OBGYN's for woman of all ages suffering menstrual cramping. The mixture of our water soluble Cold Pressed Whole Flower CBD and cosmetic base cream made from organic ingredients.

NO Additives

NO Preservatives

NO Scent



Menstrual Relief CBD Créam

CBD: 400mg- Whole Flower Hemp THC (<.3%)

4oz Container



Daily Application: Every two hours above the pubic bone.



Water-soluble whole flower CBD is cold pressed and 100% pure.

Our cold water extraction delivers higher bioavailability by capturing Whole Flower CBD & Bioactive Terpenes. There are a plethora of CBD receptors in the public area to support inflammation control.



Free Shipping