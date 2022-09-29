About this product
A bright, fruity and tropical blend is a great tea hot of cold. Loose leaf black tea with the strain Hawaiian Haze Whole Flower CBD.
Other Ingredients: Papaya, Pineapple, Cornflower, Candula.
Directions:
2 TSP 16 OZ. 180* 3 min.
Strain: Hawaiian Haze
Whole Flower CBD Hemp <.3% Total THC
Whole Flower CBD Loose Leaf Tea
Amount Per Serving 2 TSP
Servings 25
Total Cannabinoids 628 mg
CBD Per Serving. 25 mg
16 Oz Glass Bottle
Free Shipping all states
Other Ingredients: Papaya, Pineapple, Cornflower, Candula.
Directions:
2 TSP 16 OZ. 180* 3 min.
Strain: Hawaiian Haze
Whole Flower CBD Hemp <.3% Total THC
Whole Flower CBD Loose Leaf Tea
Amount Per Serving 2 TSP
Servings 25
Total Cannabinoids 628 mg
CBD Per Serving. 25 mg
16 Oz Glass Bottle
Free Shipping all states
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
neucana
Welcome to neucana, we strive to standardize cannabis for medicine to benefit the patient. Our Whole Flower CBD is sourced from California farms utilizing the benefits of regenerative farming The hand crafted Whole Flower is 100% cold water extracted to preserve bioactive terpenes and cannabinoids (not nano-technology). Refresh with CBD Breath Spray, new technology intra oral systemic delivers 90% highest absorption on-the-go! Or share a cup of our popular CBD Loose Leaf Tea blends in the comfort of your home!
Eco-friendly packaging
made from California hemp
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.
Eco-friendly packaging
made from California hemp
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.