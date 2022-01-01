High-strength Vegan CBD Softgels



-2400mg of CBD-rich hemp extract per bottle / 40mg per CBD oil capsule

-Contains CBDA and CBGA for immune support

-Broad spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC)

-Non-psychoactive, non-addicting

-60 servings @ 1 CBD softgel per day

-Same 'pure' CBD oil formula everyone loves, but in softgel form

-Certified Vegan softgels (plant based capsules)



100% vegan CBD softgels that are easily swallowed to help with offering relief from things like pain and anxiety. Feel the effects fast.



Since the Farm Bill of 2018, many people have tried to capitalize on the boom of CBD oil and other hemp based vegan CBD pills. Thankfully, New Phase Blends sets the standard in CBD products. Our vegan, CBD oil capsules are nothing short of the purest CBD pills on the market. You may find a product of similar quality, but you will not find anything better. All products are carefully made in a GMP certified facility.



The hemp used to make these vegan CBD oil capsules is 100% organic. Quite frankly, it’s some of the highest quality hemp that exists on the planet. Every single product batch is tested by a third party organization that we have zero ties with. The result of this hard work is what you see here.



We guarantee the results of our products. Don’t love them? Simply ask for a refund in full. We don’t ask questions. We actually encourage people to return these CBD pills if they don’t work for you. Offering a money-back guarantee on our vegan CBD gel capsules is a testament to how confident we are in the quality of what we sell.



Unfortunately, a side effect of the CBD oil boom is mislabeled, or low-quality products. Some companies want to make money off of people so badly, they are willing to sell fake or under-dosed CBD capsules, or other products.



There is even a report the Food and Drug Administration announced in 2020. This report acknowledges the falsely labeled CBD oil products they found during their investigation. We aren’t telling you this to scare you, but it is important you know the real truth about the situation our industry is in before you buy CBD oil.



Whether you buy from us or not isn’t our concern, just be sure you can trust the company you are buying from, before you buy!



You can avoid buying sub-par CBD pill products by looking for a QR code that links for a third party lab analysis. This report shows the exact cannabinoid content of that particular CBD pill batch, in this example.



This way, you know when you’re taking CBD capsules from us, you know exactly what you are ingesting. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same thing for all CBD brands.