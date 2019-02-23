New World CBD
New World CBD Broad Spectrum Tincture Oil is an all-natural proprietary blend of natural MCT oil combined with natural hemp terpenes, organic biotical terpenes and other natural flavors. Our skilled team of formulation experts utilize a state of the art process to deliver some of the highest quality CBD on the market.
New World CBD Broad Spectrum Tincture Oil helps to keep your body in balance by stimulating the endocannabinoid system; a complex network of cannabis-like chemicals and receptors found throughout your brain, central nervous system and immune system.
Cherry Wine effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
