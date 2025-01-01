NexZen Delta-8 Softgels deliver 100mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC per capsule for deep, calming relaxation. With 30 softgels per bottle (3000mg total), they're plant-based, cruelty-free, and lab-tested. Ideal for stress relief, sleep, and all-day calm—discreet, precise, and easy to use anytime, anywhere.

