Enjoy balanced wellness with NexZen's Delta 9 Oil, combining full-spectrum CBD and Delta 9 THC. Extracted using safe CO2 methods, this tincture offers precise dosing, natural ingredients, and lab-certified quality. Available in 600mg and 1200mg strengths, it delivers a clean, potent, and effective hemp experience without additives.
Enjoy balanced wellness with NexZen's Delta 9 Oil, combining full-spectrum CBD and Delta 9 THC. Extracted using safe CO2 methods, this tincture offers precise dosing, natural ingredients, and lab-certified quality. Available in 600mg and 1200mg strengths, it delivers a clean, potent, and effective hemp experience without additives.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!