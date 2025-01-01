Experience next-level relaxation with Godfather OG, an indica-dominant THCa flower infused with 800mg of THCa diamonds per 3.5g jar. With over 40% total cannabinoids, this ultra-premium hemp strain delivers powerful body relaxation, mood elevation, and deep sleep support. Naturally grown and hand-trimmed, it features bold earthy, pine, and skunky aromas with hints of grape. Perfect for pain relief, stress reduction, and nighttime use. Federally legal and 3rd party lab tested. Available as a one-time purchase or subscription with 25% savings.

