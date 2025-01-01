Platinum Punch (Premium Indoor Small Buds) by NexZen Extracts features over 28% THCa in flavorful, compact hybrid buds. Offering bold citrus, fruit, and spice notes, this strain delivers balanced effects—perfect for mood, focus, and stress relief. Naturally grown, lab-tested, and federally legal. Great quality at a budget-friendly price.
Platinum Punch (Premium Indoor Small Buds) by NexZen Extracts features over 28% THCa in flavorful, compact hybrid buds. Offering bold citrus, fruit, and spice notes, this strain delivers balanced effects—perfect for mood, focus, and stress relief. Naturally grown, lab-tested, and federally legal. Great quality at a budget-friendly price.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!