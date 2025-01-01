Indulge in the sweet, creamy flavor of Gelato, a smooth indica-dominant THCa flower with dessert-like notes and calming effects. Organically grown and pesticide-free, it delivers potent relief and a balanced high. With less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, it's Farm Bill compliant and third-party lab tested—perfect for relaxing, uplifting, or sparking creativity. Available in 1g, 2g, or 3g packs.

