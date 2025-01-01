Han Solo THCa Flower by NexZen Extracts is a potent indica-dominant strain with 36% total THCa for deep full-body relaxation. Naturally grown without synthetic chemicals, it features a bold, earthy aroma with calming effects ideal for nighttime use. Lab-tested, Farm Bill compliant, and available in packs of 1g to 28g.
