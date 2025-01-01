MAC1 by NexZen Extracts is a premium, indica-dominant THCa hemp flower with 36% total THCa. Naturally grown, hand-trimmed, and lab-tested, it offers smooth, creamy flavors with hints of gas and citrus. Ideal for deep relaxation, mood boosts, and creative focus—all while staying Farm Bill compliant.
MAC1 by NexZen Extracts is a premium, indica-dominant THCa hemp flower with 36% total THCa. Naturally grown, hand-trimmed, and lab-tested, it offers smooth, creamy flavors with hints of gas and citrus. Ideal for deep relaxation, mood boosts, and creative focus—all while staying Farm Bill compliant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!