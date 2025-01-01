Unleash bold energy with Sex Panther, a sativa-dominant THCa flower packing up to 48% total THCa. Known for its diesel, citrus, and pine aroma, it delivers uplifting, euphoric effects perfect for creative focus, social energy, and daytime wellness. Grown naturally with no synthetic additives and third-party lab tested for purity and Farm Bill compliance. Available in 1g, 2g, or 3g packs with one-time or subscription options.

