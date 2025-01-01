Energize your day with Space Junkie, a sativa-dominant THCa flower boasting 18.4% total THCa. Perfect for clarity, creativity, and social vibes, it delivers a crisp, earthy-citrus flavor. Naturally grown without synthetic additives and third-party lab tested, it's fully Farm Bill compliant and ideal for daytime wellness. Available in 1g, 2g, and 3g packs.

