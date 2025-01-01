Energize your day with Space Junkie, a sativa-dominant THCa flower boasting 18.4% total THCa. Perfect for clarity, creativity, and social vibes, it delivers a crisp, earthy-citrus flavor. Naturally grown without synthetic additives and third-party lab tested, it's fully Farm Bill compliant and ideal for daytime wellness. Available in 1g, 2g, and 3g packs.
Energize your day with Space Junkie, a sativa-dominant THCa flower boasting 18.4% total THCa. Perfect for clarity, creativity, and social vibes, it delivers a crisp, earthy-citrus flavor. Naturally grown without synthetic additives and third-party lab tested, it's fully Farm Bill compliant and ideal for daytime wellness. Available in 1g, 2g, and 3g packs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!