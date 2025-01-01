Enjoy bold blue raspberry flavor with our THCA+THCP+D9 Blue Razz Gummies—vegan, gluten-free, and made with real fruit ingredients. Designed for stress relief, relaxation, and better sleep, each gummy offers 50mg (or 5000mg per bottle). Subscribe and save 25% for monthly wellness made delicious.
Enjoy bold blue raspberry flavor with our THCA+THCP+D9 Blue Razz Gummies—vegan, gluten-free, and made with real fruit ingredients. Designed for stress relief, relaxation, and better sleep, each gummy offers 50mg (or 5000mg per bottle). Subscribe and save 25% for monthly wellness made delicious.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!