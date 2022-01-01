About this product
Relax with the restorative support of NextEvo Naturals fast-absorbing recovery cream. This penetrating cream with CBD, shea butter and vitamin E revitalizes and helps soften and moisturize your skin. Experience the soothing relief of deep penetrating body cream. Formulated to naturally absorb deep into the skin where you need relief most. With soothing hemp CBD, Vitamin E and shea butter.
About this brand
NextEvo Naturals
We're leading an evolution in how you take care of your body and mind.
And it starts by using the best of science and nature to help you be your best self.
Thanks to our proprietary absorption technology called Smartsorb™, NextEvo Naturals is the scientifically backed CBD brand that is 4x better absorbed. And it starts to work in as little as 10 minutes. That means you’re on the path to recovery in 10 minutes, to less stress in 10 minutes, and being calm before sleep in 10 minutes. Our goal is to help you keep forging ahead.
