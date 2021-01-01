About this product
Planning your next adventure? Take NextEvo Naturals with you! Our Extra-Strength Premium Pure CBD (15mg) Packet, formulated with our proprietary Smartsorb technology, is absorbed by your body in as little as 10 minutes. A convenient, single-dose packet design protects your capsule from water and sun damage, while also allowing for easy transport. As always, our CBD is 100% THC-free, meaning you won’t experience any psychoactive effects after consumption.
100% THC-free
Made in USA from 100% US-Grown Hemp
4X Better Absorption Than Oil-based Formulations
Works Faster: Gets Into Your System in 10 Minutes
Clinically Proven
Each box has 6 convenient individual packets
Manufactured in an FDA-inspected, GMP-certified facility.
Independently tested by a 3rd party ISO/IEC-accredited testing facility.
100% THC-free
Made in USA from 100% US-Grown Hemp
4X Better Absorption Than Oil-based Formulations
Works Faster: Gets Into Your System in 10 Minutes
Clinically Proven
Each box has 6 convenient individual packets
Manufactured in an FDA-inspected, GMP-certified facility.
Independently tested by a 3rd party ISO/IEC-accredited testing facility.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NextEvo Naturals
We're leading an evolution in how you take care of your body and mind.
And it starts by using the best of science and nature to help you be your best self.
Thanks to our proprietary absorption technology called Smartsorb™, NextEvo Naturals is the scientifically backed CBD brand that is 4x better absorbed. And it starts to work in as little as 10 minutes. That means you’re on the path to recovery in 10 minutes, to less stress in 10 minutes, and being calm before sleep in 10 minutes. Our goal is to help you keep forging ahead.
And it starts by using the best of science and nature to help you be your best self.
Thanks to our proprietary absorption technology called Smartsorb™, NextEvo Naturals is the scientifically backed CBD brand that is 4x better absorbed. And it starts to work in as little as 10 minutes. That means you’re on the path to recovery in 10 minutes, to less stress in 10 minutes, and being calm before sleep in 10 minutes. Our goal is to help you keep forging ahead.