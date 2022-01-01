About this product
Climb aboard the dream train. NFuzed is here to help you get some shut eye with our Fast-Acting, Super Indica Sleep Gummy with a delightfully low price tag. Our chemists have formulated an exclusive blend of cannabinoids and melatonin to help create a tranquil, mellow feeling. Packed with the original flavors you’ve come to love, we have created another innovative product that will have you drifting into a nocturnal state of ultimate relaxation. Our unique blend works in conjunction with the body’s natural sleep cycle, creating a blissfully cerebral high that will melt you into your pillow with its relaxing sedative effects. NFuzed Sleep is the only rapid onset sleep gummy on the market with such a euphoric indica terpene blend that will help you fall asleep fast and wake up fully refreshed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NFuzed
Innovative cannabis products for all.
Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all of our customers. From our fruity sour THC and CBD gummies, to our line of affordable inhalers each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery - we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life. #NJoyWisely #NJoyAffordably
Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all of our customers. From our fruity sour THC and CBD gummies, to our line of affordable inhalers each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery - we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life. #NJoyWisely #NJoyAffordably