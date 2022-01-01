Climb aboard the dream train. NFuzed is here to help you get some shut eye with our Fast-Acting, Super Indica Sleep Gummy with a delightfully low price tag. Our chemists have formulated an exclusive blend of cannabinoids and melatonin to help create a tranquil, mellow feeling. Packed with the original flavors you’ve come to love, we have created another innovative product that will have you drifting into a nocturnal state of ultimate relaxation. Our unique blend works in conjunction with the body’s natural sleep cycle, creating a blissfully cerebral high that will melt you into your pillow with its relaxing sedative effects. NFuzed Sleep is the only rapid onset sleep gummy on the market with such a euphoric indica terpene blend that will help you fall asleep fast and wake up fully refreshed.