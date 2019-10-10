Nice Dreams is excited to extend our love to our furry friends with our Miyoko’s Magical Cuddle Buddy Delights 300mg CBD Oil For Pets. Miyoko’s Magical CBD Nano-Amplified CBD Oil is an all-around blend packed with essential cannabinoids, vitamins, probiotics, and healthy fatty acids supporting a healthy endocannabinoid system for all of your pets. Dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and many others alike may enjoy taking directly or as an additive to food. This Nano-Amplified endocannabinoid support formula and all Miyoko’s Magical CBD formulas are 100% THC-free and non-psychoactive.



Description

Main Ingredient: Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts) 300mg



Other Ingredients: Wild salmon oil, MCT oil, probiotics, vitamin D3 and vitamin E



Additional Information: Net 1.01 fl oz (30mL)



Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:*



Muscular Function*

Appetite*

Mood*

Inflammation*

Sensation*

Studies have shown positive effects by cannabinoids by enriching the quality of life in pets.



Anxiety

Neurohealth

Quality of Life

Skin Irritation

Joint Function

Digestive Function

SUGGESTED USE:



CBD Concentration per bottle:



Each full 30mL bottle contains 300mg of CBD



Each bottle contains 30 – 1mL droppers of ~10mg of CBD (full dropper)



Each full dropper holds 1mL = approximately 20 drops



Feeding Guidelines:



Dosages vary between species, breed and weight.



Body Weight



Recommended Serving (2x Daily)



<25 lbs



< ¼ dropper



26-50 lbs



½ dropper



51-75 lbs



¾ dropper



76-100 lbs



1 full dropper



>100 lbs



1+ full droppers



Start with the recommended serving and observe for a week. Alter dosage if necessary. Increased serving size is safe. Administer orally or add to food.



Dropper Use: To use the dropper, unscrew the dropper, squeeze and release the rubber bulb at the end to draw the liquid up into the glass pipette. The dropper will be half full which will be a “full dropper”. (Oil will not fill the entire dropper) Then gently squeeze the rubber bulb to apply the liquid a drop at a time.



For Best Results:



Shake well before use.

Consistency is key to your pet’s daily routines success.

Store in a cool, dry place.

Please consult with your veterinarian if your pup is on other regular medication.