About this product
Sour Diesel (Chaco Cut) x Black Cuban aka Piff
Breeder: White Rabbit Farms
Sour Piff is a pungent strain that fills the room with aroma. This Chicao Sour Diesel and Black Cuban cross has that desired ammonia smell---a classic pungency any weed head wants.
Breeder: White Rabbit Farms
Sour Piff is a pungent strain that fills the room with aroma. This Chicao Sour Diesel and Black Cuban cross has that desired ammonia smell---a classic pungency any weed head wants.
Fulfillment
About this product
Sour Diesel (Chaco Cut) x Black Cuban aka Piff
Breeder: White Rabbit Farms
Sour Piff is a pungent strain that fills the room with aroma. This Chicao Sour Diesel and Black Cuban cross has that desired ammonia smell---a classic pungency any weed head wants.
Breeder: White Rabbit Farms
Sour Piff is a pungent strain that fills the room with aroma. This Chicao Sour Diesel and Black Cuban cross has that desired ammonia smell---a classic pungency any weed head wants.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nimbus Cannabis Co.
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.
Notice a problem?Report this item