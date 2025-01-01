About this product
Lemon Thai x Chem D
Sativa-Leaning Hybrid
Breeder: Top Dog Seed Co.
Lemon Thai x Chem D is perfect for Deadheads and all music lovers. Chem D is a strain spanning back to the 1970s and was frequently consumed at Grateful Dead Concerts of the time. Combining the zest of Lemon Thai, this strain boasts a noticeable Chem funk taste with a sweet, savory spice — perfect for a daytime smoke.
Lemon Thai x Chem D
Nimbus Cannabis Co.
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.
