Animal Cookies x Bubba Kush



Indica-Leaning Hybrid



Breeder: Unknown



Coughy Crisp was a seed found deep in the annals of the Nimbus Seeds Archives, but cracked in-house while incubating in our Test Grow. An Animal Cookies x Bubba Kush offspring, this strain produces sticky buds, making it excellent for pre-rolls and boasting high potency that will leave you feeling deeply relaxed. The perfect smoke to end your day and chill, Coughy Crisp takes its name from its coffee-tasting terpene profile with a traditional cannabis musk. This is the only "Coughy" recommended before bed or if you want to kick it while watching a movie.

