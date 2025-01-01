Coughy Crisp was a seed found deep in the annals of the Nimbus Seeds Archives, but cracked in-house while incubating in our Test Grow. An Animal Cookies x Bubba Kush offspring, this strain produces sticky buds, making it excellent for pre-rolls and boasting high potency that will leave you feeling deeply relaxed. The perfect smoke to end your day and chill, Coughy Crisp takes its name from its coffee-tasting terpene profile with a traditional cannabis musk. This is the only "Coughy" recommended before bed or if you want to kick it while watching a movie.
Coughy Crisp was a seed found deep in the annals of the Nimbus Seeds Archives, but cracked in-house while incubating in our Test Grow. An Animal Cookies x Bubba Kush offspring, this strain produces sticky buds, making it excellent for pre-rolls and boasting high potency that will leave you feeling deeply relaxed. The perfect smoke to end your day and chill, Coughy Crisp takes its name from its coffee-tasting terpene profile with a traditional cannabis musk. This is the only "Coughy" recommended before bed or if you want to kick it while watching a movie.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.