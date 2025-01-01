"Lineage: believed to be OG Kush X Sour Diesel (sources say this cut has a Super Skunk esc flavor)



Historical Context: Humboldt county CA has a long history of cultivators coming to the area to take advantage of the ideal growing conditions, in a time before indoor growing was popular. This influx of experienced cultivators coming to the area gave the county a reputation for producing some of the best quality cannabis of the west. This strain came to the scene in the early 2000s, where it quickly gained recognition for its potent effects.



Original breeder/first seed popped: not confirmed. It is believed to have originated in Humboldt County, CA, and was grown by Loompa Farms, DNA Genetics, or “Weasel” in the early 2000s.



Flavor and bake description: Its aroma and flavor are a mix of gassy, diesel-like notes accompanied by notes of citrus and a hint of spice. It has a potent relaxing effect and pain-relieving qualities, and some users claim a relaxing, slight pressure on their forehead, giving it the name “headband.”



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene"

