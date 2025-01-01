This cross between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough is a true hybrid. Providing consumers with a well-balanced experience, Strawberry Diesel relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation. If you’re looking for help with insomnia and would like to get things done, Strawberry Diesel may be your perfect match. Great for both daytime and nighttime use, this strain is incredibly versatile. Inherited from both of its parents, this strain also boasts a fruity scent, complemented by a thick, diesel-like taste.
No product reviews
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.