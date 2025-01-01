NYC Diesel x Strawberry Cough



Hybrid



This cross between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough is a true hybrid. Providing consumers with a well-balanced experience, Strawberry Diesel relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation. If you’re looking for help with insomnia and would like to get things done, Strawberry Diesel may be your perfect match. Great for both daytime and nighttime use, this strain is incredibly versatile. Inherited from both of its parents, this strain also boasts a fruity scent, complemented by a thick, diesel-like taste.

