Blue Dream X Piff



Breeder: @whiterabbitfarm



SATIVA



Blu Piff is a true sativa that is reminiscent of strains from the “glory days” of legacy cannabis. An original cut of NYC Piff crossed with the classic Blue Dream to promote a balanced, cerebral, and energetic high. The aroma that comes with this strain is complex, but in short, Blu Piff has top notes of frankincense and pepper, with undertones of blueberry. This strain is great for a daytime bake and can satisfy any lover of true sativa strains.



read more