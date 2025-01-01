Blu Piff is a true sativa that is reminiscent of strains from the “glory days” of legacy cannabis. An original cut of NYC Piff crossed with the classic Blue Dream to promote a balanced, cerebral, and energetic high. The aroma that comes with this strain is complex, but in short, Blu Piff has top notes of frankincense and pepper, with undertones of blueberry. This strain is great for a daytime bake and can satisfy any lover of true sativa strains.
Blu Piff is a true sativa that is reminiscent of strains from the “glory days” of legacy cannabis. An original cut of NYC Piff crossed with the classic Blue Dream to promote a balanced, cerebral, and energetic high. The aroma that comes with this strain is complex, but in short, Blu Piff has top notes of frankincense and pepper, with undertones of blueberry. This strain is great for a daytime bake and can satisfy any lover of true sativa strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.