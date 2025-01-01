Double OG Chem is an award-winning weed strain from the OG Kush, Chemdog, and Sour Diesel families. It was bred by Rebel Grown Seeds and took home awards at The Emerald Cup 2022 and 2023. It grows big, and green and gassy with variations on OG Kush's lemon-pine-fuel, Chem stank and Sour Diesel's sour notes. It should like a potent hybrid.
Double OG Chem is an award-winning weed strain from the OG Kush, Chemdog, and Sour Diesel families. It was bred by Rebel Grown Seeds and took home awards at The Emerald Cup 2022 and 2023. It grows big, and green and gassy with variations on OG Kush's lemon-pine-fuel, Chem stank and Sour Diesel's sour notes. It should like a potent hybrid.
Breeder: Rebel Grown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.