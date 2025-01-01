About this product
Vanilla Kush X Purple Pig
Kashmir is an indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain that is a dank cross of the insanely popular Vanilla Kush X Purple Pig strains. This bud boasts a potent 20% THC level on average and combines the best of both the indica and the sativa highs. Many patients use this bud as a nighttime vape choice due to its effects. Users describe the Kashmir high as an immediate indica buzzed body high with a slightly focused head high. This combination head high-body high slowly fades into an intense couch lock and a feeling of droopy eyes and euphoric laziness. This intense couch lock leaves the patient with a mellow body buzz that leads them into a deep and peaceful sleep. Because of these combined indica and sativa effects and relaxing couch lock, Kashmir is the perfect bud for treating patients suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic stress, and muscle spasms. Kashmir has an earthy lemon smell with a hint of peppery vanilla and a taste that is just as sweet with a fresh minty vanilla aftertaste. This dank bud has spade-shaped, dense leafy olive green nugs that are heavy with crystals and practically dripping with sugary sweet resin
About this product
About this brand
Nimbus Cannabis Co.
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.
