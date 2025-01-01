African Malawi LandRace X Chem91



Breeder: @BrandonRust



HYBRID



Malawi Dog is a unique and exciting cannabis strain that combines the best of two worlds. This hybrid strain is created by crossing an African landrace with the popular Chem91 strain. The result is a sativa-dominant hybrid that offers a powerful and energetic high. One of the most notable features of Malawi Dog is its tropical aroma, which is both fruity and sweet. This aroma is a result of the strain's lineage and adds to the overall experience of smoking Malawi Dog.



The effects of Malawi Dog are known for being racy and invigorating, making it an excellent strain for daytime use. Its sativa-dominant genetics offer a cerebral and energizing high that can help users feel focused and productive. This strain is also known for its ability to help ease stress and anxiety, making it a popular choice for those who need a little extra help staying calm and focused throughout the day.



Overall, Malawi Dog is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a potent and flavorful sativa-dominant strain. Its unique combination of genetics results in a high that is both uplifting and energizing, making it perfect for those who need a little extra motivation to get through their day.



Dominant terps:

β-Myrecene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

read more