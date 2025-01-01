Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain provides the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may help alleviate the symptoms of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.