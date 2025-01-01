Historical Context: Jumping off the famous Haze strains that had been popular in the Cannabis scene since the 50s or 60s, Super Lemon Haze was an inspiration to growers and cannabis consumers alike. Once said to be the most famous plant in the world, Super Lemon Haze caught the attention of the masses because of its amazing hybrid-sativa effects, and unique and pungent lemon flavor that was so strong one could think you peeled a lemon.
Original breeder/first seed popped: Franco Loja of Green House Seed Co., Amsterdam in the late 90s
Flavor and bake description: Distinct lemony, earthy flavor, with a long lasting energetic high. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, terpinolene
