The Moonbow weed strain was created when Archive Seed Bank crossed Zkittlez with a Do-Si-Dos phenotype. Its light-colored buds are densely packed and sugar-coated, with a delicious, fruity, and floral terpene profile. People may expect a potent and powerful high from this candy-flavored strain. Archive continues to heavily refine the Moonbow line, and in 2022, released Moonbow #112 IX (which crosses Moonbow #112 F1 x Moonbow #112 F2 #60).
