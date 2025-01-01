For the Blu Piff lovers who need a little kick, this is the pre-roll for you. Blu Piff (Blue Dream x Black Cuban Haze) and frankincense/Blue Dream taste collide with our Junkyard Dog's heady euphoria, combined with Cheesy Lemon's savory flavor. It's a triple connection that comes together in this infused pre-roll.
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.