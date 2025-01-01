About this product
Pinesoul x Wookie
Soulmate is a rich hybrid strain. With lineage from Pinesoul and Wookie, it produces a pleasant lavender-like scent. We then infused it with Pura Vida badder, a cross between LA Pure Kush and Appalachia.
1.0g Lit Cannon (1 pack) - Soulmate infused w/ Pura Vida LIVE Bubble Hash
Pre-rollsTHC -CBD -
About this brand
Nimbus Cannabis Co.
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.
