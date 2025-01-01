Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Peanut Butter Breath boasts a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile upon smoking. Beyond the terps, this strain will transport you into a state of deep chill and relaxation.
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.