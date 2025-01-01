Vanilla Kush X Purple Pig



Kashmir is an indica-dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain that is a dank cross of the insanely popular Vanilla Kush X Purple Pig strains. This bud boasts a potent 20% THC level on average and combines the best of both the indica and the sativa highs. Many patients use this bud as a nighttime vape choice due to its effects. Users describe the Kashmir high as an immediate indica buzzed body high with a slightly focused head high. This combination head high-body high slowly fades into an intense couch lock and a feeling of droopy eyes and euphoric laziness. This intense couch lock leaves the patient with a mellow body buzz that leads them into a deep and peaceful sleep. Because of these combined indica and sativa effects and relaxing couch lock, Kashmir is the perfect bud for treating patients suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic stress, and muscle spasms. Kashmir has an earthy lemon smell with a hint of peppery vanilla and a taste that is just as sweet with a fresh minty vanilla aftertaste. This dank bud has spade-shaped, dense leafy olive green nugs that are heavy with crystals and practically dripping with sugary sweet resin

