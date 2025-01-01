Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain offers a relaxing and euphoric experience that calms both the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper.
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.