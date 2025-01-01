Diesel Therapy is a modern legacy market flavor. Our head grower, the Green Meatball, had been talking about the strain, and then finally smoked it at an event. He loved it. Its flavor is reminiscent of a gassy pine needle taste, making it excellent for diesel fans.
Diesel Therapy is a modern legacy market flavor. Our head grower, the Green Meatball, had been talking about the strain, and then finally smoked it at an event. He loved it. Its flavor is reminiscent of a gassy pine needle taste, making it excellent for diesel fans.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.