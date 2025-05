Lineage: Supposedly same as AJ Sour Diesel, believed to have both Chem and Super Skunk genetics, total genetic background is a mystery, maybe diesel x diesel



Historical Context: Sour Diesel was the weed everyone looked for in NYC in the early/mid 90’s. The first taste of good weed, originally thought to be laced because it tasted so good. NYC in the 90’s was a war between Sour’s (diesel) and Haze’s, this strain was part of that back and forth battle. This strain quite possibly changed the expectations of flavors present in premium cannabis from the 90s onward.



Original breeder/first seed popped: Asshole Joe (AJ) and Albany kids, early 90s



Flavor and bake description: Pungent gassy, skunky aroma that lingers in your nose and taste buds

Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, limonene, caryophyllene

read more