Cookies & Cream 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Cookies And Cream Marijuana giver an uplifting cerebral euphoria, relieves stress and improves mood.
Cookies and Cream effects
475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
