Noble Farms WA

Cookies & Cream 1g

HybridTHC 20%CBD

Cookies And Cream Marijuana giver an uplifting cerebral euphoria, relieves stress and improves mood.

Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
