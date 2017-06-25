Platinum Cookies 14g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Platinum Cookies is renowned for its potent mood elevating euphoria and the deep relaxation it offers.
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
