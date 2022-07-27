Pugs Breath is a strain created by ThugPug Genetics which crosses Mendobreath F2 Ultra Violett and Mendobreath F2 Studly Spewright. Producing a happy yet sleepy effect. This earthy and berry-toned tasting flower will give users that very classic and sought-after Indica high.
