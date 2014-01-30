About this product
THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.
Lineage / Blend: (Hybrid) Tahoe OG X Alien Kush
This strain is truly out of this world tasty! A combination of lemon and pine smells and flavors will hit hard with this hybrid favorite!
About this strain
Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Alien OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.